22 years after Canadian citizen Jassi's murder, wait for justice continues

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 8

On this day 22 years ago, a Canadian citizen, Jaswinder Kaur Jassi, was riding pillion on a scooter late evening hugging her husband Sukhwinder Mithu and weaving dreams of a happy life together in Canada.

But minutes later, both were attacked near Narike village by a gang of contract killers. The gang was led by an Inspector allegedly at the instruction of Jassi’s mother and uncle, who were against her decision to marry Mithu. While Jassi’s family comprised rich landlords both in Canada and Kaunke Khosa, where the mother and uncle belonged to, Mithu was a lowly peasant.

Jassi’s mutilated body was recovered two days later. Mithu survived only to live with injuries, depression and seven different police cases slapped on him as he continued fighting for justice for Jassi. The honour killing hogged much limelight, sending shock waves across the region.

Two decades and two years later, justice is still awaited. After much wait and international drama and legal fight with Canada, Jassi’s mother Malkit Kaur and uncle Surjit Badesha were extradited to India to face the murder trial in January 2019. Both are out on bail now.

However, Mithu is still in jail. He is facing charges of drug smuggling. His brother Rana, too, is in jail after he was declared proclaimed offender in a case in which his brother was already acquitted. Six cases, including that of rape, against Mithu had fallen flat in the court of law. Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd), who headed the two-member Commission of Inquiry into the cases had upheld Mithu’s contention that he was implicated.

Mithu’s mother Sukhdev Kaur, speaking to The Tribune, today recalled the dark day when the killing took place. “We were preparing for a party at our house in celebration of the wedding. It was a low-key affair, considering the opposition and threats to the couple. Jassi and Mithu were living secretly at my brother’s house at Narike. They were returning from Malerkotla when they were attacked. For me, life has been standing still since that day.”

She wonders if she will hear the final judgement in the case in her lifetime. “First there were 12 contract killers, of whom seven were sentenced by a Sangrur court. Later, the Supreme Court acquitted all but three. Jassi’s mother and uncle were in Canada while Mithu suffered police cases and beatings. Now, both are out on bail in India. We have received renewed threats that Mithu would be eliminated if we don’t arrive at some compromise,” she claimed.

While Mithu could not be contacted in the jail, his lawyer Ashwani Chowdhary said the trial was on. “Some of more than 20 witnesses have been examined,” he said. The accused, Malkit and Surjit Singh, have told the court in their statement that they were innocent and implicated. They have counter-accused Mithu of killing Jassi.

Married in 1999

In March 1999, Jassi married Mithu secretly against the wishes of her family. In June 2000, contract killers attacked the couple near Narike village in Sangrur, killing Jassi on the spot.