22-yr-old murdered for 'chewing tobacco' near Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed by three men, two of them reportedly Nihangs, outside a hotel near the Golden Temple around midnight yesterday for allegedly chewing tobacco, the police have said.

The grievously injured victim, identified as Harmanjit Singh, was left on the street on Wednesday night to bleed to death. The police came to know about the crime the next morning.

A CCTV camera installed outside a hotel captured the murder. However, there is no ban on drinking or smoking in the city.

Harmanjit was a resident of Chatiwind area here and he worked in a factory.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police have arrested two persons — Charanjit Singh and Ramandeep Singh — in connection with the murder. Another accused, identified as Tarundeep Singh, is on the run.

Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh said Charanjit and Tarundeep entered into a quarrel with Harmanjit, accusing him of roaming in an inebriated condition and chewing tobacco near the Golden Temple. Ramandeep, who works in a nearby hotel, also joined them.

The three suspects allegedly attacked Harmanjit with some weapon.

Harmanjit died due to blood loss as nobody tok him to a hospital and his body kept lying outside the hotel till morning, said the Commissioner of Police.

“It is unfortunate that passersby remained mute spectators and nobody intervened. The man kept lying on the street the entire night, but nobody helped him or called the police,” added the Commissioner.

The victim’s family said he had left home after he received a phone call in the evening. The CCTV footage showed that Charanjit and Tarundeep were dressed as Nihangs, but the police later clarified that they were not actually Nihangs.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for autopsy.

#Golden Temple Amritsar