22-yr-old PTU student dies in hostel

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

A 22-year-old student of electrical engineering at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU) died in the hostel yesterday, evoking a protest from other students who alleged delay in ambulance’s arrival. The deceased was identified as Vivek Kumar, a native of Bihar.

The students said that on Saturday afternoon, Kumar fell ill at the hostel and later unconscious, sustaining some injuries. An ambulance was called, but it allegedly late.

The police said that prima facie, no negligence had been established in the student’s treatment.