22-yr-old PTU student dies in hostel

Jalandhar, June 5
A 22-year-old student of electrical engineering at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU) died in the hostel yesterday, evoking a protest from other students who alleged delay in ambulance’s arrival. The deceased was identified as Vivek Kumar, a native of Bihar.
The students said that on Saturday afternoon, Kumar fell ill at the hostel and later unconscious, sustaining some injuries. An ambulance was called, but it allegedly late.
The police said that prima facie, no negligence had been established in the student’s treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad