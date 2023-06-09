23 RTOs to be set up to clear pendency of RCs

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 8

In the backdrop of the large pendency in issuance of driving licences and document registration, the Transport Department has started the process of setting up 23 regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state.

The moves comes six years after the Congress government had scrapped the posts of district transport officer (DTO) and empowered 81 SDMs to handle the work of registration of private vehicles and issuance of driving licences. The work related to commercial vehicles is handled by 11 RTA offices where registration of all vehicles, licencing, permit issuance and tax collection is done.

An official privy to the developments said it had been seen that due to their workload, the SDMs were unable to check traffic violations and duties related to the Transport Department. This is resulting in increased workload and delayed delivery of public services. The SDMs are busy in the implementation of government schemes, hence transport-related work suffers. It is expected that with the appointment of RTOs, the powers delegated to the SDMs would be withdrawn.

While reviewing the pendency of the RCs and DLs on May 30, there were 97,000 documents with 11 RTAs and 56,000 with 81 SDMs.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the department was looking for office space for the RTOs.

Of the total 23 RTOs, eight would be headed by a department officer and PCS officers would be posted at the remaining offices. The department is yet to fill the 42 posts of ADTOs. Sources said in the restructuring exercise, the government needs to address the concern of vehicle users to streamline functioning of the department and the PCS officers posted in the department need to be brought under the Transport Minister. Besides, there are just two MVIs in the department and 12 are on deputation from the roadways.