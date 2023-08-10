23 SGPC staffers reinstated in case linked to leftovers

Amritsar, August 9
Out of 51, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has reinstated the services of 23 of its suspended employees, who were allegedly involved in misappropriation of Golden Temple’s kitchen leftover proceeds to the tune of Rs 1 crore.
The panel headed by SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Garewal submitted its phase-I investigation report today.
Be more alert, staff warned
Though there was some negligence on part of 23 inspectors in performing their duties, they were not found to be directly involved in the case. Their services were reinstated today with a warning to be more alert in future. —Gurcharan Singh Garewal, SGPC General Secretary
On July 4, on the basis of an investigation report of the SGPC’s flying squad, 35 inspectors, eight managers, six supervisors and two storekeepers were suspended over alleged negligence in the administrative control of Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji Langar Hall at the Golden Temple.
However, keeping in view the sanctity of the employees’ rights and offering them a chance to clarify their stance, the matter was re-investigated by a sub-committee.
Garewal said the role of inspector-level employees was gauged in the first phase of the probe. “It was found that although there was some negligence on part of 23 inspectors in performing their duties, they were not found to be directly involved in the case. Their services were reinstated today with a warning to be more alert in future. Still, they will lose their one increment as punishment. Rest of the under-scanner staffers will remain suspended till further orders,” he said.
In the next phase, the role of supervisors, managers and other staff members involved in the embezzlement would be investigated and action taken accordingly.
The total embezzled amount was Rs 93 lakh.
