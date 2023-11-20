23 state students honoured

Tribune News Service

Barnala: As many as 23 students, from different parts of the state, have been honoured by the Taraksheel (logical) Society, Punjab, after a contest based on their awareness levels, a press release said here on Sunday. Dedicated to Charles Darwin, architect of the ‘Theory of Evolution’, the society is aimed at promoting scientific temperament among students this year. TNS

Mahasabha sr prez appointed

Mansa: Maninder Sekhon, grandson of former minister Sher Singh Gagowal, has been made senior president of National Punjabi Mahasabha, Punjab. Maninder is active in Mansa and Bathinda districts. Earlier, he had started ‘Padhega Punjab, Wadhega Punjab’ programme in the villages of the Maur Assembly segment. TNS

Cop booked for rape

Faridkot: The Faridkot police have booked a constable for allegedly raping a woman. In a complaint to the police, a woman alleged that the accused, Kanwal Jit Singh, a constable in Faridkot police, was in a live-in-relationship with her. The victim alleged that the accused was exploiting her physically on the pretext of marrying her after getting divorce from his wife.

