231 medical students furnish ‘false’ info to Baba Farid University on residential status

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 2

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today claimed to have identified as many as 231 medical students who tried to take the benefit of state quota (MBBS, BDS courses) in more than one state by allegedly furnishing false information about their residental status.

Will take legal action In case this info turns out to be false, their admission will be cancelled as per the undertaking in the declaration and legal action will be initiated. -- Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, Registrar, BFUHS

The university has decided to withhold the admission result of these candidates till they submit the declaration about their bona-fide residence. The BFUHS has asked these 231 candidates to submit declarations stating that they were not claiming the benefit of residence in any other state or UT for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, except under central counselling.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, Registrar, BFUHS, said, “In case this information turns out to be false, their admission will be cancelled as per the undertaking in the declaration.”

All the states/UTs have eligibility criteria for state quota seats, which protect the rights of actual residents of that state/UT with a mandatory period of schooling along with a fixed period of residence to make the candidate eligibile for state quota.

After scrutinising the candidate list of neighbouring states, the university found that names of 170 candidates who claimed to be bona-fide residents of Punjab also figured in the merit list of Haryana state quota. Similarly, names of 56 such candidates also figured in the merit list of Rajasthan state quota MBBS admission list and five such candidates also found mention in Chandigarh list.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot #MBBS