234 delegates from Punjab to cast vote in Congress president poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

As many as 234 delegates from the state will exercise their franchise to elect the the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president on October 17. The result will be announced on October 19.

On October 12, Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in the contest for the AICC president, would be meeting the delegates from the state at Punjab Congress headquarters. Kharge would also meet delegates from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh on the same day.

The meeting schedule of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is also in the fray, is not yet known.

Sources in the Pradesh Congress Committee said the election related activities were being done by the AICC. Senior Congress leaders denied reports of exerting pressure on the delegates to vote in favour of Kharge.

