24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

New Delhi/Patiala, November 3

The average air quality in Punjab, where over 24,000 farm fires were reported this season, remained “moderate” in October even as Delhi witnessed “severe” pollution today and saw implementation of curbs under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV).

38% pollution in capital due to Straw-burning The share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM2.5 jumped to 38% on Thursday. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (safar), this is highest percentage of farm fires adding to Delhi’s pollution this season.

With Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) of 450 just short of “severe plus” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the authorities to ban the plying of diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts. The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones is banned.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had on Wednesday blamed the Punjab Government’s failure to check farm fires for rising pollution in Delhi. Sources said Punjab witnessed 24,146 stubble-burning cases from September 15 to November 3 this year compared to 20,433 during the same period last year.

Data released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board showed six major cities of Punjab witnessing “moderate” air quality in October.

Last month, the average AQI was 126 in Jalandhar, 116 in Patiala, 121 in Mandi Gobindgarh, 153 in Ludhiana, 111 in Khanna and 134 in Amritsar 134. The CAQM said BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services were exempted from the ban on diesel-run LMVs in Delhi. It said the government might take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has convened a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of the curbs.

At least 2,666 farm fires were reported in Punjab on Thursday, with Sangrur witnessing the maximum 452 incidents.

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #Pollution