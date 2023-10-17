24 chickenpox cases in Jaito, two schools closed for a week

Tribune News Tribune

Faridkot, October 16

Two private schools of Jaito town here will remain closed for the next one week after 24 cases of chickenpox were reported in the institutes today. Faridkot DC Vineet Kumar said Health Department teams were on high alert and were keeping a constant watch on the situation.

While 24 students of these two schools have showed the symptoms of chickenpox, an alert has already been sounded in 15 other schools of the town and Health teams deputed there, the DC said.

#Faridkot #Private Schools