24 held during 3-hr search operations in Punjab

Chandigarh, January 2

Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) named “OPS Eagle-III” at and around all bus stands and railway stations across the state and arrested 24 suspected criminals.

The CASO was conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm simultaneously in all the 28 police districts under which police teams assisted by sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing railway stations and bus stands.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said around 500 police teams, involving over 4,000 police personnel, were deployed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the passengers.

As many as 917 suspicious people were rounded up for questioning during the operation conducted at 134 bus stands and 181 railway stations in the state, he said. Police teams have also arrested “24 criminal elements” after registering 21 First Information Reports (FIRs) during the operation, Shukla added.

He said all the CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy at least two strong teams under SP/DSP rank officers per railway station/bus stand to carry out this operation.

He said policemen were directed to check all suspicious people and verify their antecedents. “We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during this operation,” Shukla said.

