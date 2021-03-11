24 IAS officers reshuffled in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

In yet another administrative reshuffle, the state government on Sunday reshuffled 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. A 2004-batch IAS officer, Ashwani Sekhri, has been posted as Labour Commissioner, relieving IAS officer Sumit Jarangal of the additional charge of Labour Commissioner. Jarangal is now Director, Information and Public Relation. Jaswinder Singh Sidhu has been posted as Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice. Devinder Singh Kharbanda, Additional Chief Electoral Officer has been posted as Director, Technical Education, besides others. —