24-year-old gangraped, five arrested

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 17

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five persons here on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Vishal Singh, Rajan Masih, Obaid Masih and Ajay Pal were nabbed while one of their accomplice Nishan Singh managed to flee initially. However, he was later arrested at a police naka near Nawanshahr.

A revolver was recovered from the accused.

According to Nawanshahr SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, the victim was staying at Mohali. She told the police that she had gone to Anandpur Sahib to attend Hola Mohalla where she met the accused. On March 15, she took lift in the car of the accused who raped her on the outskirts of Anandpur Sahib.

The SSP said after registering a case against the accused, the Anandpur Sahib police had been informed. Anandpur Sahib SHO Gurpreet Singh said they had started investigation into the case.