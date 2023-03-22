24-year-old woman found murdered in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 22

A 24-year-old woman was found dead on the roadside near Jaimalwala village in Baghapurana of Moga district, police said on Wednesday.

Karamjit Kaur worked as a beautician in Moga town.

Her mother, Rani, told the police that Karamjit was living with her since 2018 after having separated from her husband.

Baghapurana police station Jatinder Singh said there were injury marks on the body. The cause of death would be clear only after receiving the post-mortem report, he said.

The police have registered a murder case against unidentified people.