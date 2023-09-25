24-year-old youth found dead

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 24

A 24-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a water tank in Sanjay Nagar here today. Suspected to be a drug overdose case, the deceased has been identified as Billu Singh of adjoining Tehna village. The family members had been searching for him since last evening. After the photo of the body of this youth went viral on social media, the family identified him and claimed the body.

While the police are waiting for the medical examination of the deceased before making any official comment about the cause of death, sources in the police said there was a possibility that the youth died after a heavy dose of drugs. The police said there were no injury marks on the body.

#drug menace #Faridkot