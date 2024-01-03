24-yr-old Muktsar man Canada jail officer

Archit Watts
Muktsar, January 2
A 24-year-old man, who is the son of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Muktsar Police, has become a Correctional Officer in Canada’s Vancouver.
A Correctional Officer supervises prisoners during work assignments, meals and recreation periods.
Jashanpreet Singh Brar had gone to the Maple country on a study visa in August 2017. He was an alumnus of Bhai Mastan Singh Public School here.
After completing his study in Canada, Jashanpreet worked part-time as a security officer and an executive at a liquor store.
His father Kaur Singh Brar said, “I am feeling proud that my son is following in my footsteps. I had joined the state police in 1992 as a constable and retired as an ASI. My son has today (January 2) joined the duty as a Correctional Officer in Canada. My daughter is also settled in Canada and working as a private dentist. Both of my children were brilliant in their studies.”
“We belong to an agrarian family of Kotli Sanghar village. None of us had earlier got a government job abroad.”
Feeling proud
