24-yr-old Muktsar man Canada jail officer

Muktsar, January 2

A 24-year-old man, who is the son of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Muktsar Police, has become a Correctional Officer in Canada’s Vancouver.

A Correctional Officer supervises prisoners during work assignments, meals and recreation periods.

Jashanpreet Singh Brar had gone to the Maple country on a study visa in August 2017. He was an alumnus of Bhai Mastan Singh Public School here.

After completing his study in Canada, Jashanpreet worked part-time as a security officer and an executive at a liquor store.

His father Kaur Singh Brar said, “I am feeling proud that my son is following in my footsteps. I had joined the state police in 1992 as a constable and retired as an ASI. My son has today (January 2) joined the duty as a Correctional Officer in Canada. My daughter is also settled in Canada and working as a private dentist. Both of my children were brilliant in their studies.”

“We belong to an agrarian family of Kotli Sanghar village. None of us had earlier got a government job abroad.”

