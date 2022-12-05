25-foot sub-canal breach in Abohar village inundates fields

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 4

A 25-foot wide breach in the Ramsara minor sub canal near Shergarh village on Sunday inundated 100 acres of fields where wheat had been sown. An aggrieved farmer said due to the declining requirement of water these days, farmers in some villages shut their inlets at night and this results in a breach due to an overflow of water.

The breach was near a fruit-grading and waxing plant. Farmers immediately started making efforts to plug the breach and have arranged a JCB machine to get the work done by tonight.

This is reportedly the second breach in the sub-canal in about a month. The Irrigation Department had floated tenders to carry out renovation work as the sub-canal has suffered repeated breaches in the past few years.

