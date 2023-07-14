25 government schools under water in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 13

Nearly 25 government schools in flood-hit Lohian block are submerged, some are even in up to 8-foot deep water. Even though the government has extended the date of school opening to July 16, it will take nearly a month for students to get back to their schools.

A Tribune team visited the deluge-affected villages of Mundi Cholian, Madala Channa, Nawan Pind (Khalewal), Gidderpindi and Mehrajwala and found the schools inundated. Teachers are fearing collapsed washrooms, walls and crippled infrastructure, including desks, chairs, and spoiled ration that was kept for mid-day meals, on the experience based on 2019 floods.

The teachers are also worried about the academic loss the students may face just like before. Kulwinder Singh, head teacher from Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian, says he had kept the school record and computers at safer places, but furniture and desks will definitely get damaged. “There will be sludge all around. Normalcy will not return soon,” he says.

Teacher from government school Madala, Channa, Deepak says, “Last time, three of the school toilets had collapsed and we had to get these rebuilt,” he said.

Block Primary Education Officer Rajesh says that losses will be assessed once water recedes completely.

Meanwhile, the government has extended holidays in schools till July 16. Education Minister Harjot Bains tweeted that all government, aided and private schools would remain closed till July 16.