25 pilgrims injured in road accident in Uttarakhand

Ropar, June 19
Twenty five pilgrims belonging to Ropar and Mohali districts were injured, seven of them seriously, in a road accident while returning from Gurdwara Reetha Sahib in Uttarakhand on Sunday night.
The injured were taken to Champawat Government Hospital from where seven seriously injured Sharanpreet Kaur (five months old) Luvpreet Kaur (15), Manjit Kaur (65), Gurdev Siingh (70), Kamlesh Kaur (65), Kulwant Kaur (53) and Agamjot Singh (11) were referred to Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital at Haldwani.
Amarjit Singh, an organiser of the pilgrimage and former sarpanch of nearby Hirdapur village, the bus, carrying more than 50 pilgrims from several villages, left for different gurdwaras on June 16. On Sunday, when the bus was returning from Gurdwara Reetha Sahib in Uttarakhand, it fell due to a technical snag on the Champawat-Tanakpur road.
A majority of them were discharged from the hospital, he said.
