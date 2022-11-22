25 stolen vehicles recovered

Abohar, November 21
The police have recovered a jeep, a car and 23 stolen motorcycles and held three persons. Eight bikes were recovered when a cattle trader was trying to load the same in a vehicle at Sriganganagar for sale in Punjab. Alarmed by a spate of thefts, a special team was formed under the supervision of ASP Satnam Singh.
Circle Officer Arvind Berad, an Inspector and two ASIs along with a dozen other policemen were deployed to probe into the incidents of theft. The team succeeded in arresting Sameer Sharma and accomplices Varinder Singh, a shepherd, and Gurnam Singh, operator of Sunday Bazar.
SP Anand Sharma told the media today that Sharma, a drug addict, used to stay in a dharmshala at Sriganganagar and used to roam around parking lots outside public places to find vehicles they could steal; he had been selling most of the bikes for a meagre amount of Rs 5,000 to 10,000.
