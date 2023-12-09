 25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the incident was stage-managed and the FIR registered by falsifying facts

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 9

More than 25 years after Sukhpal Singh allegedly died in an encounter in which “militant” Gurnam Singh Bandala alias Neela Tara was shown to have been killed, Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the incident was stage-managed and the FIR in the matter was registered by falsifying facts.

The special investigation team probing the matter had previously told the high court that the investigation had established Sukhpal Singh was missing since July-August 1994. It was also established that an unidentified person was killed in a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Morinda police station in Ropar district and an FIR was registered on July 29, 1994, for attempt to murder and other offences under Section 307 and 34 of the IPC, and the provisions of the Arms Act and TADA (P) Act.

It was claimed by the police that “terrorist Gurnam Singh Bandala was allegedly the person who was killed in the police encounter”. However, it came to light subsequently that Bandala was alive and he was arrested by the Batala police on October 9, 1998, in another case.

In the latest affidavit, special director-general of police-cum-chairperson of the special investigation team Gurpreet Deo has stated: “During the investigation of case FIR number 63 dated July 29, 1994, under Section 307, 34 of the IPC, 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, and 3/4/5 of the TADA (P) Act, police station Morinda, district Ropar, it was found that the said police encounter in the case is stage-managed and the FIR is registered by falsifying facts.”

The high court was also told that the SIT, after taking opinion from Ropar district attorney (legal), has registered a fresh FIR, number 76, on October 21, 2023, under Sections 166A, 167, 193, 195, 196, 200, 201, 203, 211, 218, 221, 222, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at Singh Bhagwantpura police station in Ropar district against then SP(D) Parmaraj Singh, the DSP Jaspal Singh and ASI Gurdev Singh for fabrication of evidence under the IPC. The matter was currently under investigation by the SP (Headquarters), Ropar.

The petition in the matter was filed in 2013 by the victim’s wife, Dalbir Kaur, and his father Jagir Singh of Kala Afghana village through counsel R Kartikeya. The matter has now been disposed of by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj after taking a note of the developments.

#Punjab Police


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

2
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

3
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

4
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal’s statue installed alongside ex-deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s at Killianwali village

5
Punjab

High Court tells Punjab to stop salaries of two top bureaucrats till they comply with court order

6
India

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

7
India

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

8
J & K

‘Badalta Kashmir’: Valley rappers set internet on fire with rap song; watch video

9
India

Odisha I-T raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on; PM Modi slams Congress

10
Punjab

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

India’s GDP growth is reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: PM Modi

India's GDP growth is reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: Modi

Was addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at the GI...

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...

Odisha cash haul set to be ‘highest-ever’ with Rs 290 crore seizure

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

The unstarred question No 980, titled 'Declaration of Hamas ...

NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case

NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case

The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth ...


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Akal Takht panel to meet today to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition, release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Delhi: Two arrested for firing at house over monetary dispute with its owner

2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

MC polls: Congress likely to face litmus test in Jalandhar West wards

Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab's Mohali

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association