26-year-old Moga man hacked to death, six booked

Moga, June 4
A 26-year-old man was murdered by six persons with sharp-edged weapons at Badhni Kalan village in Nihalsinghwala on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Desraj Singh, a resident of Badhni Kalan village. Preliminary investigation revealed that around six persons came on motorcycles and attacked Desraj in the local market in the evening. Though exact reason behind the murder was not known, cops believed that it could be a fallout of personal rivalry.
The family members of the deceased told the police that Desraj had a scuffle with Ranjeet Singh, alias Manka, a resident of Badhni Kalan village over some issue, a few days ago.
On the basis of statement of Butta Singh, father of Desraj, the police after have booked Ranjeet Singh, Jasvir Singh, Hansa Singh and three unknown miscreants under Sections 302, 341, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
