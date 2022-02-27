26-yr-old addict dies of 'overdose'

Moga, February 26
A 26-year-old youth, who was addicted to drugs, has died under mysterious circumstances at Charik village in Moga district, police officials said today.
Arshdeep Singh’s body was found on a link road between Chupkiti and Mallianwala villages. The police have sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Prima facie, no injury marks were present on the body, however foaming at the mouth was witnessed, pointing towards drug overdose, said a police official. After the post-mortem examination, the doctors took viscera samples for chemical examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
In a statement to the police, Balwinder Singh claimed his son had left the house two days ago. “He was depressed as he was without a job. He had started taking drugs,” he claimed. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.
