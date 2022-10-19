265 gm of heroin seized in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Pathankot: The Pathankot police have seized 265 gram of heroin from three HP-based smugglers. SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the drug was hidden in a cavity drilled in the dashboard of Innova. “The trio was on its way from Chamba to Amritsar. The arrested have been identified as Laddi, Naresh and Shakti Chand. The drug was found wrapped in a polythene bag,” he said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.