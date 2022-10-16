266 liquor boxes seized in Moga district

Moga, October 15
On a tip-off by liquor contractors, the police seized 266 boxes (3,192 bottles) of Indian-made foreign liquor from a truck on the outskirts of Rania village in Nihalsinghwala sub-division of the district today.
A police official revealed that a truck going towards Barnala city was intercepted by the police at the T-point on the outskirts of Rania village.
During the search, at least 266 boxes of cheaper/medium brands of liquor were seized from the truck. The driver of the truck, Pukhraj Kumar, a resident of Rajsthan, was taken into custody.
Kumar revealed the names of two persons — Gurwinder Singh of Takhtupura village and Jaskaran Singh of Manuke village in the district — who according to him were involved in the illegal smuggling of liquor. He also told the police that the consignment was to be delivered to them.
Sub-Inspector Jaipal Singh said a case under the Punjab Excise Act was registered against Pukhraj, Gurwinder and Jaskaran. Pukhraj had been arrested, while Gurwinder and Jaskaran were still at large, he added.
