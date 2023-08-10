271 'illegal' travel agencies identified, says Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Chandigarh, August 9
NRI Affairs and Administrative Reforms Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal chaired a review meeting of matters related to NRIs with senior officials here today.
He said the government would take stern action against travel agents, institutions and agencies working illegally in the state. The minister added that the checking of licenses approvals needed to run the institutes was underway in all districts.
Dhaliwal said so far information on 7,179 travel agents, agencies and offices has been collected and 3,547 premises have been checked by district teams. He added that 271 organisations have been found to be illegal and FIRs have been registered against 25 organisations.
Dhaliwal said 588 of 609 complaints received during the NRI meet have been resolved.
