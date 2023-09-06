28.2% growth in GST collection in 5 months: FM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state had recorded a growth of 28.2 per cent in GST collection during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the last fiscal year.

He said against the total revenue of Rs 6,648.89 crore collected during the first five months of 2022-23, Rs 8,524.17 crore was collected in the same period this fiscal.

