28 cases filed in Jalandhar, 21 in Kapurthala

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/ Ferozepur, Nov 17

As many as 28 FIRs in Jalandhar and 21 in Kapurthala have been filed for burning stubble so far.

Of 28 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, farmers have been named in only six, while the remaining cases have been filed against unidentified persons. Of 21 FIRs registered in Kapurthala, 13 farmers have been identified.

To date, 1,126 farm fires, 42 today, have been reported in Jalandhar and 966 in Kapurthala districts.

Jalandhar SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “Six farmers have been identified of the 28 booked in Jalandhar so far. The rest are being identified on the basis of location sent by the department concerned.”

In Ferozepur district, a total of 17 FIRs have been registered during the past 48 hours. However, only two FIRs have been registered by name and the rest against unidentified persons.

According to information, more than 2,800 farm fires have been reported in the district so far, besides a penalty of Rs 9, 52, 500 has been imposed on farmers. Of this, only Rs 82,500 has been recovered.

In 57 cases, red entry has been made in the revenue record of farmers who were found burning crop residue.

Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman, who visited several villages in Guruharsahai said, “I interacted with farmers and exhorted them not to burn paddy straw.”

