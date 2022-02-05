28 in fray from 3 Ropar seats

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 4

A total of 28 candidates remain in the fray in Ropar, Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib, after four withdrew their papers on the last date for withdrawal today.

DC Sonali Giri said eight candidates — Iqbal Singh Lalpura (BJP), Daljit Cheema (SAD), Dinesh Kumar Chadha (AAP), Brinder Dhillon (Congress), Paramjit Singh Mukari (Punjab Kisan Dal), besides Avtar Singh, Davinder Singh Bajwa and Bachittar Singh (Independents) — will contest from Ropar.

In Anandpur Sahib, besides sitting Congress MLA and Speaker Rana KP Singh, 10 others in fray are Harjot Bains (AAP), Gurdev Singh (CPM), Nutan Kumar (SAD-BSP), Parminder Kumar (BJP), Ashwani Kumar (Azad Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram), Malkiat Singh (Jai Jawan Jai Kisan), Ranjit Singh (SAD-A), and Surinder Bedi, Sanjiv Rana and Shamsher Singh (Independents).

In Chamkaur Sahib, CM Charanjit Channi will try his luck. Eight others are Charanjit Singh (AAP), Harmohan Sandhu (SAD-BSP), Darshan Singh Shivjot (BJP), Gurmukh Singh (SP), Jagdeep Singh (CPI-ML), Naib Singh, (Punjab National Party), Lakhvir Singh (SAD-A), and Rupinder Singh (Independent). —