28 long-distance trains cancelled for constructing satellite freight terminal on Pathankot-Jammu Tawi section

Ludhiana, September 1
As many as 28 long-distance trains have been cancelled from September 1 to 13 by the Railways for constructing a satellite freight terminal at Bari Brahmana railway station on Pathankot-Jammu Tawi section. The Railways has also partially cancelled 20 trains during this period.
The fully cancelled trains include 04615/16 Pathankot-Udhampur Express; 14609/10 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Rishikesh Express (Sept 7 to 14); 22941/42 Indore-Udhampur Express (Sept 5 and 7) and 14033/34 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Express (Sept 6 to 14), among others.
The partially cancelled trains include 19233/34 Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Express - at/from Pathankot (Sept 7 to 13); 19225/26 Jodhpur-Jammu Taawi-Jodhpur Express - at/from Pathankot (Sept 6 to 13) and 12237/38 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Express, among others.
