28K intoxicating tablets seized

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 4

The CIA staff of Fazilka district claimed to have seized 28,500 intoxicating tablets from two peddlers.

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Fazilka town, and Kulwant Singh, resident of Mohan Ke Uttar, Guruharsahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, have been booked under the NDPS Act.

