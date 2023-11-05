28K intoxicating tablets seized

Fazilka, November 4
The CIA staff of Fazilka district claimed to have seized 28,500 intoxicating tablets from two peddlers.
Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Fazilka town, and Kulwant Singh, resident of Mohan Ke Uttar, Guruharsahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, have been booked under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...