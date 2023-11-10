29 balers not delivered, claim Sangrur farmers

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, November 9
In Sangrur, which is the worst affected with farm fires, the government has sanctioned 76 balers to manage stubble but the delivery of 29 is pending.
“Many farmers have started preparing their lands for wheat sowing, but the government has failed to deliver 76 balers to farmers. When farmers have not got the required number of balers, they are compelled to burn stubble. The authorities should not only blame farmers but also take strict action against the officers concerned, who have delayed the delivery of balers,” said Rajinder Deepa, spokesperson of SAD.
Farmers announced that they are willing to face action, but will have to burn stubble as they do not have machines to manage the stubble.
“Farmers with big landholdings have got the balers. The AAP government should conduct the audit of the sanctioned machines to ascertain that who are those farmers who have got the equipment,” said Nachatar Singh, a farmer from Sangrur.
Sources in the Agriculture Department, however, said this season, they had received 250 applications for balers and through lottery system, they sanctioned these on September 18. Despite repeated deadlines, only 47 farmers had purchased balers and uploaded their bills on official portal to avail subsidy while remaining 29 were delaying the purchase.
“There is no delay in sanctioning balers, we are giving these to the next applicant in the waiting list. We have been giving 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase,” said Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Sangrur.
