29 officers transferred in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

As many as 29 officers, including 16 IAS officers, were transferred today. Flood-ravaged Tarn Taran also got a new deputy commissioner in Sandeep Kumar as incumbent DC Baldeep Kaur has been posted as Special Secretary Personnel and Vigilance and Managing Director of PSIEC.

Amongst others transferred today are Secretary, Public Works Department, Neelkanth Ahvad, who has been replaced by Priyank Bharti. Avhad has not been issued any new posting orders, nor has the incumbent MD of PSIEC Manjit Singh Brar.

Kamal Kishore Yadav has also been relieved of his charge of CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, and has been replaced by DPS Kharbanda. Kharbanda is no longer holding the charge of Director Mines and Geology, which has been given to Abhijeet Kaplish.

Interestingly, PCS officer Rajdeep Kaur has been given the charge of Director Hospitality. This charge was till now held by IAS officer Sonali Giri.

