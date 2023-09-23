2L devotees throng Batala

Tribune News Service

Batala, September 22

Around two lakh devotees from different parts of the country thronged Batala on the 536th marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The celebrations, an annual affair going on since 1487, are colloquially known as “Babe-Da-Viah”. The city’s infrastructure was stretched to its limits as the devotees jostled with each other to pay obeisance at the Kandh Sahib Gurdwara.