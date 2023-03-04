2nd batch of principals leaves for Singapore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state was on the threshold of complete transformation of the education sector to benefit students. He was at MGSPIA here and interacted with the second batch of principals who left for Singapore for training.

He said that during the training, they would be equipped with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad and after their return, they would share the practices with students and their colleagues, thereby ensuring that students of the state are able to compete with their peers abroad.

The CM said this was a revolutionary step and would rejuvenate the education system. He said it was a proud moment for him as these teachers would act as an agent of change in the education sector. Mann said the training would widen the horizon of the teachers by equipping them with world-class leadership skills to meet the objectives of the education sector in the post-pandemic world and imbibe in them mentoring and lesson observation skills.