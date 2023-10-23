2nd film to be released on former drug addict-cum-gangster’s life

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, October 22

He could not attend his father’s cremation because he was then lodged in a jail. His family had to mortgage their three acres because of his anti-social activities.

In a curious turn of events, Baljinder Singh, alias Mintu Gurusaria (45) — a former drug addict and gangster from Gurusar Jodha village in Lambi here — is now a source of inspiration for many.

After his ‘reformation’, he has authored three Punjabi books, namely, ‘Dakuaan Da Munda’, ‘Soolan’ and ‘Zindagi De Ashiq’. A Pollywood movie, ‘Dakuaan Da Munda’, has been made on one of his books and another movie, ‘Zindagi Zindabaad’, based on his book ‘Soolan’, is releasing on October 27.

“From once being ignored by people, now I am being loved by people across the world. I am working as a freelancer for several YouTube channels,” said Mintu.

“My life changed when I was bringing narcotics from Haryana on a motorcycle in 2011 and met with an accident. I had to remain on bed for a long time. I made up my mind to give up illegal activities,” he said. About his upcoming movie, he said: “The movie was ready in 2019, but was not released due to the pandemic.”

#Muktsar