2nd term PSEB exams from March 15

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 25

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the second term examinations for Classes V, VIII, X, and XII from March 15. As many as 12.60 lakh students will appear for the examinations.

The information for these final exams has been uploaded on the board website www.pseb.ac.in

PSEB Controller Examination Janak Raj Mehrok said, “the Class V exam will be held from March 15 to March 23 while the dates for Class VIII are from April 4-22. The exam for Class X will be held from April 25 to May 12 and for Class XII from April 7 to May 12.”

PSEB Chairperson Yograj said the academic year was divided into two terms with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The result would be declared according to the average of both terms, he added.

The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only, while others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier. —

