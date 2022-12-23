3,000 to get 5G tech training yearly at ITIs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Anticipating an increase in demand for qualified technicians amid phased roll out of 5G, Punjab Government has set in to motion the process to start relevant courses at its Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics in the state. A core committee of experts has been asked to submit its report within 7 days the curriculum for the courses.

DPS Kharbanda, Director, Technical Education and industrial training, said he visited the Ropar campus of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under the MeITy, to attend a workshop on ‘How to start new courses on 5G technology in ITIs and polytechnics in Punjab.

The department plans to train near 3,000 5G-trained professionals every year to cater the demand of the industry.

The department has swung in to action after K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications organised a workshop in collaboration with IIT Madras, AICTE, Telecom Sector Skill Council for all State Skill Development Corporations and Missions and Directorates of Tech Education on 5G skill development.

“After discussing the matter, it has been decided that courses such as 5G technician, project engineers, System Architect, ICT Engineer would be started in the government run ITIs and Polytechnics,” he said.