3.2 kg drugs, two drones seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

In separate incidents, two drones and 3.242 kg heroin have been seized by security agencies near the international border in the Amritsar sector.

A joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police .

Three packets containing 3.242 kg heroin in a quadcopter was found from Rajatal village on Wednesday. A drone was found from Mahawa village in the same sector.

