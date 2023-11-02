3.2 kg drugs, two drones seized

Chandigarh, November 1
In separate incidents, two drones and 3.242 kg heroin have been seized by security agencies near the international border in the Amritsar sector.
A joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police .
Three packets containing 3.242 kg heroin in a quadcopter was found from Rajatal village on Wednesday. A drone was found from Mahawa village in the same sector.
