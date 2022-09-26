3.29 kg of heroin dropped by Pakistani drone seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

Pakistan-based smugglers sneaked in over 3 kg of heroin with the help of a drone in the Attari subdivision here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The heroin was located and seized during a search operation at Dhanoe Khurd village near Attari.

The Border Security Force said alert troopers last night heard the buzz of a drone near the International Border in the Attari sub-division. Jawans fired at the drone, but it returned to Pakistan after dropping four packets of heroin.

While the area was cordoned, the search operation was carried out in the morning, leading to the recovery of four packets. The packets contained around 3.29 kg of contraband. The BSF said the search operation was continuing in the adjoining areas also. The police have also started a probe to locate the persons who were to retrieve the consignment.

On September 19, the BSF had confiscated 2.5 kg heroin besides a pistol, magazines and live rounds following a similar drop in the Dhanoe Kalan area.

The BSF and police have been on alert following repeated drone sorties from Pakistan for smuggling narcotics, arms and explosives to carry out their nefarious activities and disturbing peaceful atmosphere in the country. The police have also increased patrolling and set up special night nakas near the border villages.

Another recovery in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: BSF troops of the Water Wing of the 116th Battalion seized one-kg heroin on Sunday. In a new way to smuggle the contraband, it was packed in a 2-litre plastic bottle that was found floating midstream in the Sutlej coming from the Pakistan side near Mohammadiwala border outpost. The bottle was tied to a hyacinth. OC