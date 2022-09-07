3.6-kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The Border Security Force has confiscated seven packets of contraband containing 3.63 kg heroin besides another packet consisting of 40 gm opium in the Amritsar sector.

Rs 18 crore Contraband found in Abohar The BSF claimed to have seized 3.780 kg heroin. The value of the contraband in the international market is estimated to be between Rs 18 and Rs 20 crore

A resident of Jhanger village on Monday informed officers that four packets were lying in his agriculture field across the barbed wire fencing

Upon search, the BSF sleuths found three packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a transparent packet, all filled with the contraband

In a statement to the media, the BSF said troops found a suspicious multi-coloured bag ahead of border fence on Tuesday morning. On opening the bag, they found six packets containing heroin.

During the further search operation in the area, another packet of contraband was recovered.

Meanwhile, BSF and police held a coordination meeting at the City police lines which was headed by ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla. The meeting was attended by Asif Jalal, IG, Punjab Frontier, along with all sector DIGs and commandant and senior police officials. They discussed joint patrolling in the villages located along the International Border and issues of cross-border smuggling.