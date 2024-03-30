3 accused of robbing trader held

Ropar, March 29
The district police on Thursday arrested three members of a gang who had robbed a shopkeeper of Rs 19,500 after injuring him. Two of their accomplices are at large.
Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, these miscreants — with their faces covered — entered the confectionary shop of Manoj Kumar Joshi, a resident of Nurpur Bedi when he was about to close it. They took away his .22 bore licensed revolver and looted Rs 19,500 after injuring him with sharp-edged weapons.
The police had registered a case under Section 323, 458 and 397 of the IPC.
Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the police were able to arrest three members of the gang. They were identified as Jagdeep Singh alias Babbu Bajwa, Jaskiran Singh alias Jassa and Jaskaran Singh, all residents of Rahon.
The SSP said that the .22 bore licensed revolver and car used in the incident have been seized.
