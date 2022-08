Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 13

Eight accused in the Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case were produced in Khadoor Sahib court today.

While Gurwinder, Inderjit and Sandeep have been sent to three-day police remand, the remaining have been sent to judicial lock-up for 15 days by the Khadoor Sahib court.