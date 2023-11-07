3 advocates take oath as High Court judges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Advocates Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh were today administered oath as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri. This is the first time that a woman Chief Justice has administered oath. The ceremony was attended by sitting and retired judges of the high court, bureaucrats, relatives and advocates.

The number of judges with their elevation will go up to 56 against the sanctioned strength of 85. As of now, the high court has a total pendency of nearly 4,42,410. As many as 1,08,185 or 24.45 per cent cases are pending up to one year; 44,436 or 10.04 per cent between one and three years and 1,07,790 or 24.36 per cent between five and 10 year.