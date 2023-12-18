3 aides of Bambiha gang arrested after encounter in Moga

Faridkot, December 17
The police have arrested three members of the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Moga today. Moga Deputy Superintendent of Police Harinder Singh said a cop got injured in the crossfiring.
Giving details of the incident, the DSP said during checking at a crossing on the Badhni-Maleana Road, a police team led by police inspector Daljit Singh asked the accused persons — Moga residents Shankar Rajput and Jashan and Dharamkot resident Navdeep Singh — coming from Daudhar side on a bike to stop, but they tried to flee, prompting the cops to chase them.
The trio then left their bike and entered a nearby farm and opened fire on the police team, which retaliated, said the DSP, adding that one of the accused and a police constable sustained injuries in the crossfire.
Later, the police team arrested all three accused, said the official. The DSP said the arrested persons are associates of Mandeep Dhaliwal and Lucky Patial, who run the Bambiha gang.
