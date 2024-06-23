3 aides of smuggler Havelian arrested

Amritsar, June 22
The Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies today arrested three associates of the US-based smuggler Sarwan Singh, alias Bhola Havelian, and confiscated six pistols along with 10 magazines from them.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested include Karanjit Singh of Khalra in Tarn Taran, Akash Seth, alias Raghu, and Sukhdeep Singh of Rajasansi.
“The police teams have seized six pistols, including five .30 bore Star pistols and a 9mm Glock, along with six cartridges, 10 magazines, 200 gm heroin and an electronic weighing machine from their possession,” said DGP Yadav.
“Havelian, who is carrying Rs 2 lakh reward, is a brother of infamous drug smuggler Ranjeet, alias Cheeta. He is wanted in a 532 kg heroin haul case, in which the latter was arrested in May 2020,” he said.
He was mastermind behind smuggling the contraband which was seized by the Customs Department at ICP Attari in July 2019.
“The Amritsar (rural) police got the tip-off that some accomplices of Havelian retrieved the consignment from near the International Border and they had been going to deliver it to someone. Following this, the CIA staff conducted a checking in Ajnala and arrested the trio and seized six pistols from their possession,” he said.
After interrogating Raghu, cops also seized 200 gm heroin, six cartridges and an electronic weighing machine, the DGP added.
