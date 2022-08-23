3 AK-47, 2 sub-machine guns among cache of weapons recovered from farm along Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ANI

New Delhi, August 23

Timely intervention of the Border Security Force (BSF) has resulted in preventing illegal arms to get into the hands of anti-national elements. The BSF recovered a cache of assault weapons at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, said the officials on Tuesday.

A senior BSF officer said that three AK47 rifles with six magazines, two M3 rifles with four magazines and two pistols with two magazines in the Ferozepur sector early this morning. It appears that weapons have been smuggled from Pakistan.

"At around 07.10 am, during daily checking along the International Border (Indo-Pak Border), BSF troops of 182 Battalion Ferozepur Sector recovered two packets on a slope in the farm close to the border. The packets were wrapped in white coloured cloth. When the packet was opened by the patrolling team, they found two M-3 type rifles with four magazines, three AK-47 type rifles with six magazines and two pistols with four magazines," he added.

BSF has lodged a complaint in the matter to the Station house Officer (SHO) of the local Police Station Lakho ke Behram, Ferozepur district, for registration of an FIR and also handed over the recovered items to the police station.