3 arrested, 8 booked for ASI’s murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Day after an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Saroop Singh, was shot dead, the police have arrested three suspects in the case and named five others in the FIR.

Those booked were Sharanjit Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, Tarsikka, Vishal Singh, his brothers Harpal Singh, Karan Singh and father Sucha Singh, Vansh, all residents of Akalgarh Dhapiya, besides two unidentified accomplices.

The police have arrested Sharanjit, Karan and Sucha Singh. The remaining suspects are absconding. A case under Section 302, 120-B of IPC and Arms Act has been registered against them.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP Amritsar rural, confirmed their arrest and said raids were on to nab the remaining accused. “As per preliminary probe, Harpal Singh had a dispute with ASI Saroop Singh. Before the incident, the accused had heated arguments with Saroop over the phone. So, Harpal and others planned to kill him,” said Sahota.

Saroop Singh (53), posted at Nawan Pind police chowki falling under Jandiala police station, was shot on Thursday night. His body was found near Khankot link road on Daburji drain yesterday.

He had a gunshot injury on his head near the ear and he died on the spot. The police also recovered a blood-stained cloth from Vansh’s house. Lovepreet Singh, a software engineer in Bengaluru and son of the deceased, told the police that his father got a call from an unidentified person at around 8 pm and his father had a heated argument with the caller. He said that his father later left the house and said he was going on his scooter to give a case file at the police chowki, but did not return. His mobile was switched off.

“The motive behind the murder will be established once Harpal Singh is arrested,” said SP Sahota.