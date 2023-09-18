3 arrested for robbery

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have arrested three persons accused of robbing a liquor contractor employee in Jalalabad. The police said Karan Singh, Paramjit Singh and Shinder Singh had robbed Balwant Singh of Rs 31,166 when he was travelling with the money collected from liquor sale. OC

One held for illegal mining

Abohar: The police have impounded a tractor and trolley ferrying 25 sq ft of sand from an illegal mining site near Muthianwala village in Fazilka. Gurmail Singh of Abohar was held while his accomplice Gulab Singh managed to flee. OC

Farmer hurt in firing

Abohar: A farmer Joginder Singh Dhaliwal was hurt when one Avtar Singh allegedly fired two shots at him on Sunday in Jandwala Hanwanta village located near Abohar-Sri Ganganagar stretch of NH62. Police have been deployed in the village to prevent apprehended reaction to the incident. OC

70 gm heroin seized

Abohar: The Fazilka police seized 70 gm heroin from a biker near Banjara Chowk. SP (D) Manjit Singh said Baljinder Singh, his wife Baljit Kaur and Manjit Kaur have been booked under the NDPS Act.

