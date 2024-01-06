3 bio-fertiliser labs to come up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

To ensure the delivery of quality agri-inputs in the state, the state government is all set to establish three bio-fertiliser testing laboratories in Gurdaspur, Mohali and Bathinda, said Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian here.

#Agriculture #Gurdaspur #Gurmeet Singh Khudian #Mohali